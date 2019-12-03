Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2YN80 ISIN: DE000A2YN801 Ticker-Symbol: EXNN 
Xetra
03.12.19
13:13 Uhr
1,670 Euro
-0,015
-0,89 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
EXPEDEON AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXPEDEON AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,665
1,675
13:18
1,665
1,670
13:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EXPEDEON
EXPEDEON AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EXPEDEON AG1,670-0,89 %