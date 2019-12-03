EOn has calculated the number of PV modules that could theoretically be installed on the Imperial space station from the popular film series. It concluded that even a small version of the station would be able to provide enough solar power to supply 2.5 billion households on Earth.The gigantic PV system that China plans to launch into orbit by the middle of the century is expected to provide several gigawatts of electricity, to be sent to the earth in the form of microwaves. By as early as the middle of the next decade, the Chinese want to test their technologies with a few megawatt-scale pilot ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...