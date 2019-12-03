Acquisition Expected to Add More Than $10 Million in Revenues Per Year

Poway, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC Pink: SIRC), an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally, announced today that the company has finalized its terms and acquisition agreement with Milholland Solar Electric and Roofing. Milholland expects to generate approximately $10 million in revenues for 2019.

David Massey, CEO of SIRC, commented, "We continue to execute on our business plan by finalizing our terms for acquiring Milholland capping an incredible period of growth for SIRC in 2019. Milholland is one of the most respected and lauded solar/roofing companies in Southern California. In 2016, Milholland was recognized by INC 5000 as one of the country's fastest growing private companies, ranked number 998 in the United States."

Commenting further, Massey said, "Once closed, the value-added of this acquisition is much more than the revenue and the net profit to SIRC. Brian Milholland brings solar expertise, engineering skills, and a very capable team which adds to the foundation we are building here at SIRC. They are the piece we need to take advantage of the new solar building codes in California and give us the ability to scale and take on any and all projects. Adding this with our solar marketing company makes our growth potential limitless."

Finally, Massey commented, "We are growing and becoming one of the leading solar/roofing companies in the Southern California markets and expect to continue to build on this foundation heading into 2020. By continuing to build our solar/roofing business, we continue to build shareholder value."

Brian Milholland founded Milholland Solar Electric and Roofing in 1990. A former 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper in the US Army, Brian holds contractor's licenses in California and Arizona. In 2012, Brian was a BBB Torch Awards for Ethics finalist and was named 2015 SBA California Small Business Person of the Year. He is also a Sun Power Master Dealer and Tesla Certified Powerwall Installer.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit:

www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com



Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.



Contact:

Marlena LeBrun

760-566-9116

marlenalebrun@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/secureroofingandsolar/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sirc-stock/about/

--

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50303