Etablissements Maurel Prom S.A. ("M&P") (Paris:MAU) notes the announcement on 15 November 2019 of a recommended cash offer for Amerisur Resources plc ("Amerisur") by Geopark Limited ("Geopark"), and the subsequent publication of the scheme document. In light of its own due diligence and in compliance with its investment criteria, M&P confirms that it does not intend to make a competing offer for Amerisur.

This is a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies.

Under Note 2 on Rule 2.8 of the Code, M&P, and any person acting in concert with M&P, reserves the right to set aside the restrictions in Rule 2.8 in the following circumstances: (i) with the agreement of the board of Amerisur in the event that the offer by Geopark is withdrawn or lapses; (ii) if a third party other than Geopark announces a firm intention to make an offer for Amerisur; (iii) if Amerisur announces a "whitewash" proposal (see Note 1 of the Notes on Dispensations from Rule 9) or a reverse takeover (as defined in the Code); and (iv) if there has been a material change of circumstances (as determined by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers).

