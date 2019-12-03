Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2019

PR Newswire
03.12.2019 | 11:58
93 Leser
BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 3

BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

3 DECEMBER 2019

The Company was informed today that Jason Honeyman was granted an option to purchase 712 ordinary 12.5p shares at a price of £25.28 per share under the Company's (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme. The option is exercisable from 1 February 2023.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJason Honeyman
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBellway p.l.c.
b)LEI213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares

GB0000904986
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of option under the Company's Sharesave Scheme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£25.28 712
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
N/A
e)Date of the transaction3 December 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717

© 2019 PR Newswire