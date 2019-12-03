BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

3 DECEMBER 2019

The Company was informed today that Keith Adey was granted an option to purchase 356 ordinary 12.5p shares at a price of £25.28 per share under the Company's (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme. The option is exercisable from 1 February 2023.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Keith Adey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bellway p.l.c. b) LEI 213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

12.5p ordinary shares



GB0000904986 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of option under the Company's Sharesave Scheme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

£25.28 356 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



N/A

N/A e) Date of the transaction 3 December 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717