BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, December 3
BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
3 DECEMBER 2019
The Company was informed today that Keith Adey was granted an option to purchase 356 ordinary 12.5p shares at a price of £25.28 per share under the Company's (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme. The option is exercisable from 1 February 2023.
The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.
BELLWAY p.l.c.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONSDISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Keith Adey
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bellway p.l.c.
|b)
|LEI
|213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares
GB0000904986
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of option under the Company's Sharesave Scheme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
£25.28 356
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|3 December 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel & Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717