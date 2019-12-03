AltiGen Communications, Inc.: Altigen and Atlantis Announce New Strategic Partnership

Focused on Omni-Channel Cloud Contact Center

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced that it has selected Atlantis Telecom as its strategic partner for Omni-Channel Cloud Contact Center. The solution will be fully integrated with Altigen's MaxCS IP PBX, Microsoft Skype for Business and Teams Phone System and exclusively delivered as a managed cloud service by Altigen in the US and UK markets.

Atlantis Telecom, based in Prague, Czech Republic, is the developer of the Microsoft-based next generation FrontStage Omni-Channel Contact Center solution. Historically delivered to mid-size and large enterprises in Eastern and Western Europe, FrontStage has currently been deployed by more than 120 organizations. FrontStage is a complete Omni-Channel solution, offering IVR, Voice ACD, callback from Queue, predictive dialer, quality management, web chat, SMS, email, fax and social media routing and queueing along with voice and digital media recording, desktop synchronization and end-to-end reporting. Additional modules include text to speech, voice analytics, trouble ticketing and workforce management.

According to Pavel Vrzak, CEO of Atlantis, "We've enjoyed great success with our FrontStage solution in Europe. Already delivering more than 1,500 contact center features, our goal is to continue to deliver the most comprehensive omni-channel center solution on the market."

"Altigen's long history of delivering Microsoft-centric communications solutions, their Skype for Business and Teams Phone System expertise, and their distribution partnerships with other highly respected organizations make them the ideal partner for us. Just as importantly, Altigen's strong presence in the US and UK markets fits very well with our focus on the European markets."

"We've evaluated many, many omni-channel contact center solutions for well over a year", said Jeremiah Fleming, President & CEO of Altigen. "Our objective was to identify an organization with which we could establish a true strategic partnership based on industry leading product functionality, alignment of vision and the ability to exclusivity distribute a solution in our core markets. Atlantis Telecom met all of those key requirements."

"The FrontStage solution offers an extremely comprehensive feature set, provides extensive customization capabilities, and integrates with all of our targeted UC platforms. Better yet Atlantis and Altigen share a similar vision of the Unified Communications and Omni-Channel Contact Center markets, which has served to foster a very tight working relationship between our companies."

Under the agreement Altigen will exclusively offer FrontStage to end user organizations and reseller partners as a Microsoft Azure-based managed cloud service in the US and UK markets. In addition, Atlantis Telecom will incorporate Altigen's MaxCS IP PBX into FrontStage as a core call processing platform. The companies have also agreed to perform joint development on the integrated solution as well as to conduct joint sales and marketing activities.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivers fully managed Unified Communications services, combining Hosted Skype for Business, Advanced Cloud PBX, and Innovative Cloud Contact Center applications with seamless integration to Office 365 and Microsoft Teams for small-to-medium sized businesses and mid-size to large enterprises. Having been adopted by thousands of customers around the world, Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft infrastructure technologies, all built on a scalable, open standards platform. For more information, call 1-888- ALTIGEN or visit the web site at www.altigen.com.

About Atlantis Telecom

For over 25 years Atlantis telecom has been a Value Added Distributor of innovative and cost-effective ICT solutions, covering technology areas of Networking, Mobility, Unified Communication, Contact Centers and Telephony providing a wide range of innovative technologies and products of leading companies in the ICT industry.

A cornerstone of Atlantis Telecom's business is its internally developed innovative, all software FrontStage omni-channel contact center solution. FrontStage is built on a scalable, open architecture providing integration to all popular Unified Communications platforms and uses the latest cloud technologies such as Docker containers, Kubernetes containers orchestration and support for Azure and AWS. FrontStage also provides customers with advanced tools for customization, delivering superior programmability for an elevated customer experience. The solution further includes a set of unique applications to facilitate integration of contact center processes with an organization's CRM and ERP systems, thus facilitating enterprise-wide customer interaction management.

integration to all popular Unified Communications platforms. More information is available on the Atlantis FrontStage website at www.frontstage.cc or by calling +44 7813 920141.

