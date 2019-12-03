Lithoquest Diamonds Inc.: Lithoquest Announces Termination of Acquisition Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. (TSX-V: LDI) ("Lithoquest" or the "Company") today reports the agreement, announced on October 29, 2019, to acquire 3,500 sq-km of Exploration Licences in the North Kimberley region of Western Australia has terminated.

Lithoquest is a Canadian diamond exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic diamond deposits on its 100% owned North Kimberley Diamond Project located in Western Australia, approximately 65km east of the community of Kalumburu. The 100% owned land package covers 1,500 sq-km and is accessible by tidewater and a seasonal road. Lithoquest is led by experienced management with a history of success in diamond exploration and development. During its first two years in operation the Company rapidly advanced the NKDP in Western Australia with the discovery of the fist kimberlites in the region in more than 20 years.

