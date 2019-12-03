Moody's Analytics has won Solvency II Product of the Year at the Risk Markets Technology Awards 2020. This is the third straight year we've won this award.

We've earned all three wins on the strength of the Moody's Analytics Solvency II solution, which helps insurers meet the calculation, data, and reporting requirements of Solvency II. Our comprehensive solution offers both standard-formula and internal-model approaches, allowing customers to automate previously manual calculation and reporting processes. Its modular construction makes the solution scalable, to support deployments of all sizes, from small-scale business unit to those that are multi-national and enterprise-wide.

"We're honored to again be recognized in the Markets Technology Awards," said Alexandre Merigay, Senior Director, Moody's Analytics. "Insurers' priorities have changed significantly since the implementation of Solvency II nearly four years ago. Many of our customers have turned their attention from regulatory change to effective management under Solvency II. They need to understand, quickly and easily, how management decisions and external factors will impact their Solvency II metrics. Our best-in-class suite of solutions make that possible."

Moody's Analytics has a demonstrated track record of helping clients solve their compliance challenges. We offer compliance solutions covering many regulatory and accounting standards.

This win adds to a growing list of awards and industry accolades for Moody's Analytics.

