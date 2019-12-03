Zedge, Inc.: Announcing 'Shortz' Chat Stories by Zedge

Zedge launches a new entertainment app offering serialized, short-form fiction delivered in a text-message format

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE) today announced the launch of "Shortz - Chat Stories by Zedge,' a new entertainment app offering original, serialized, short-form fiction stories delivered in a text-messaging based format. Zedge launched Shortz on Google Play in the US and Canada and expects to introduce a version on iTunes in the next several weeks.

"This is a significant occasion for Zedge as it extends our value proposition beyond the world of mobile personalization," said Elliot Gibber, Interim CEO. "We're excited by our ability to offer both existing Zedgers as well as new prospects a new form of snackable content that is entertaining and in a medium that is ideally suited for quality story telling. We are giving our almost 30 million monthly active users the ability to read the first episode of a series for free and then sign-up for a paid subscription to access the rest of the episodes plus all the other series in our catalogue. Furthermore, Shortz affords us with an incredible opportunity to capitalize on our well recognized brand across both iOS and Android."

"I am tremendously proud of our team for creating Shortz from scratch in about three months," said Tim Quirk, Senior Vice President of Product. "We were able to do this as a result of the investments we've made in building our robust publishing platform that is used to support Zedge Premium, which gives us the ability to offer multiple forms of digital content in a modularized fashion. Our focus for the near term will be optimizing the existing offering, releasing the iOS app, and driving user acquisition and conversion. On that note, Shortz will also benefit from being marketed to our nearly 30 million monthly active users. We have a lot to accomplish before the end of the year and the excitement is pervasive."

Shortz - Chat Stories by Zedge is available on Google Play at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.zedge.shortz&hl

Forward Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Zedge

Zedge offers a state-of-the-art digital publishing platform that powers our consumer-facing app availing users with a host of digital content - wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and stickers. We are evolving by developing new apps run on top of our publishing platform and generally focus on the entertainment vertical. Our creators are amateur and professional artists as well as new and major brands who can easily launch a virtual storefront in Zedge where they can market and sell their content to our user base. Our app has been downloaded more than 400 million times, has close to 30 million monthly active users and has consistently averaged in the "Top 60' most popular free apps in Google Play in the US.

Contact:

Jonathan Reich

ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568746/Announcing-Shortz-Chat-Stories-by-Zedge