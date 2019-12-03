DGAP-Media / 2019-12-03 / 12:09 Press release Munich, 3rd December 2019: Bernd Wendeln becomes new COO The Munich-based Your Family Entertainment AG strengthens its leadership team with Bernd Wendeln. Mr. Wendeln assumes the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), and becomes responsible for HR and IT. It is also agreed that Mr. Wendeln will become an additional member of the managing board in 2020 for the designated areas. CFO Michael Huber manages finance and investor relations. Bernd Wendeln has a long-standing experience in the media sector through his positions at Tele Muenchen Group (now Leonine Holding) and ProSiebenSat.1 Group where he worked in Strategy, M&A and Business Development. At Tele Muenchen Group, he successfully created the Group's first VOD channel "Filmtastic" and led the expansion into new areas of business. At ProSiebenSat.1 Group, Bernd Wendeln worked on strategic projects in all business segments (broadcasting, content production and digital video). Mr. Wendeln is also experienced in the Private Equity business. His knowledge of the digital and linear media sectors as well as his experience in the content licensing business is of strategic importance for the Company. Additionally, Bernd Wendeln will contribute his expertise in building strategic partnerships. Dr. Stefan Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment AG: "With Bernd Wendeln's expertise in successfully executing complex projects at large media corporates and in family-owned businesses, we strengthen the Your Family Entertainment AG leadership team significantly. With Bernd on board, we take the digital and international businesses in particular to new levels." *About Your Family Entertainment AG* Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV) with its headquarter in Munich, was one founder of the first German private broadcaster, Sat.1, in 1984, contributed to the development of children's morning programming on Super RTL and is one of the founding members of Association of Private Broadcasters and Telemedia (VAUNET). In addition, YFE is the producer and license distributor for high-quality programs for children and the whole family and has one of the largest broadcaster-independent program libraries in Europe. Its stock of programs includes well-known and beloved series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". Since 2007, YFE operates the award-winning your family Pay TV children's channel which is named "Fix&Foxi" since December 2014 and has established itself worldwide. The channels are available as well in GAS-Region (German) as in Africa, Middle East (Arabic and English) and America (Spanish and English). "RiC" commenced broadcasting operations as a Free TV channel in September 2012 with a current coverage of 34 Mio. households in the GAS region. In addition, YFE operates 20 mobile TV broadcasters on the Hutchison 3 TV platform. YFE is headed by Dr. Stefan Piëch CEO, Michael Huber CFO and now Bernd Wendeln as COO. Contact: Your Family Entertainment AG Michael Huber Tel.: +49 (0)89 / 99 72 71-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 / 99 72 71-91 EMail: michael.huber@yfe.tv www.yfe.tv www.fixundfoxi.tv www.rictv.de End of Media Release Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG Key word(s): TV/Radio 2019-12-03 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Your Family Entertainment AG Nordendstr. 64 80801 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91 E-mail: ir@yfe.tv Internet: www.yf-e.com ISIN: DE000A161N14 WKN: A161N1 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 926803 End of News DGAP Media 926803 2019-12-03

