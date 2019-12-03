Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 02-December-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.70p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.08p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 350.61p INCLUDING current year revenue 355.99p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---