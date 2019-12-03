Both lead clinical trials with ONCOS-102 are expected to deliver results over the next few months, which will make H120 one the most eventful periods in Targovax's history. Data from Phase I/II trial in mesothelioma are expected in January 2020, whereas data from the Phase I melanoma study are expected in H120 or 'before summer', according to Targovax. Clinical data readouts should be supplemented by preclinical studies with the second-generation oncolytic viruses, which Targovax introduced for the first time in the Q319 results presentation. Our valuation is almost unchanged at NOK1.18bn or NOK18.7/share (vs NOK18.6/share previously).

