App developer resolution to assume ownership of User Limit Manager for Confluence

Appfire announced today that the company sold one of its Confluence apps to resolution, a Germany-based developer of Atlassian apps. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to charity, keeping in line with Appfire's commitment to corporate philanthropy.

Previously under Appfire's Wittified brand of Atlassian apps, User Limit Manager for Confluence helps teams keep license costs down by viewing user login information and managing inactive users. The move from Appfire to resolution places the app among similar tools and complements resolution's existing line of enterprise user management products on the Atlassian Marketplace.

"While we were the first mover in this space, we recognize that this app benefits an underserved market. resolution has been building out a series of products that enhance user management within Atlassian tools, and they have the domain knowledge to unlock the full value of this unique market while providing amazing service," Appfire CEO and co-founder Randall Ward said.

"Our distinct specialty is enterprise user management. With proven experience and trusted software in that field, our team will be able to expand the feature set of User Limit Manager and bring increased value to the existing and future customer base," resolution CEO and founder Christian Reichert said. "Furthermore, our customers from a similar app, User Deactivator for Jira, will soon have access to essentially the same feature set across two major Atlassian platforms."

The team at resolution also pitched the idea for the sale's earnings to be donated, according to both companies. Funds from the sale will go toward the Appfire Foundation to be distributed among select nonprofit charities.

"This change is really a testament to the Atlassian partner ecosystem," Ward added. "It's two partners working together to better serve the whole market by allowing a stronger solution to emerge."

App customers will not experience any immediate changes due to the sale but can expect improvements to the app in the future.

Technical questions about User Limit Manager can be directed to the resolution support team via their support portal or by emailing atlassianplugins@resolution.de.

Customers with general questions about this change or about any other Wittified, Bob Swift, or Feed Three products can contact Appfire at appfire.com/contact.

About Appfire

Appfire is an award-winning Platinum Top Vendor and has been a global authority in the Atlassian ecosystem for 14 years. Appfire's popular Bob Swift, Wittified, and Feed Three product brands comprise the largest portfolio of apps on the Atlassian Marketplace with 60+ purpose-built products and over 31,000 active installations worldwide. Learn more at http://www.appfire.com.

About the Appfire Foundation

The Appfire Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization registered in the state of Massachusetts that drives and supports the philanthropic efforts of Appfire. Our mission is to fund trustworthy and effective philanthropic organizations that provide children around the world with the essentials they need to live healthy, happy lives. We strive to lead the way within the Atlassian ecosystem by challenging our customers, partners, team, and the ecosystem community to do more of what matters and to have a lasting impact on humanity. Learn more at http://www.appfirefoundation.org.

About resolution

resolution is a Platinum Top Vendor in the Atlassian Marketplace, specializing in enterprise user management. With 21 years of networking and software experience and 5 million end-user licenses, resolution's products include popular apps like SAML Single Sign On Jira and User Deactivator for Jira. Learn more at https://www.resolution.de.

