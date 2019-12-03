Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Trends, Forecasts, Competitive Analysis, SPARK Matrix - Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Massachusetts, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announces the addition of the "Market Outlook: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), 2019-2024, Worldwide" report to their strategic market outlook offerings.

Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) automates and streamlines the process of the end-to-end contract lifecycle, including contract creation, negotiation, approval, execution, analysis, compliance, and renewal/expiry. CLM software provides a centralized contract repository for all types of contracts and agreements including contracts from vendors, business partners, customers, employees, and such others. The CLM software often stores supplier data, contract terms, negotiated prices, and other information to provide centralized visibility, enabling companies to execute contractual agreements faster and efficiently. CLM software helps the organization to minimize administration costs and improve contractual performance, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Contract Lifecycle Management Market Outlook research includes detailed competition analysis and vendor evaluation with the proprietary SPARK Matrix analysis. SPARK Matrix includes ranking and positioning of leading CLM vendors with a global impact. The positioning is based on the vendors' performance in various performance parameters on the categories of Technology Excellence and Customer Impact. Contract Lifecycle Management SPARK Matrix includes analysis of the leading vendors, including Agiloft, Apttus, CLM Matrix, CobbleStone, Conga, Coupa Software, Ecteon, GEP, Icertis, Oracle, SpringCM, Symfact, and Zycus.

Contract Lifecycle Management Market Outlook research provides strategic information to the market participants and users who are responsible for strategic planning, marketing, sales, and purchasing CLM software and solutions. The research includes a detailed analysis of the global market regarding short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends, and future market outlook. The study provides detailed vendor evaluation and competition analysis and vendor ranking in the form of Quadrant's proprietary SPARK Matrix Analysis.

Contract Lifecycle Management Market Outlook is a part of Quadrant's Supply Chain Management practice.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic research, consulting, and advisory services.

