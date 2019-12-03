Hamilton Thorne Ltd.: Hillstream BioPharma to Present at the 12th Annual LDMicro 12th Main Event

CHESTER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Hillstream BioPharma Inc. ("Hillstream") today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Randy Milby, will be presenting and meeting with investors at the 12th Annual LD Micro Annual Main Event Conference being held December 10-12, 2019 in Bel Air, CA. Details on Hillstream's presentation are as follows:

Event: 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Time: 9:20am PT

Room: Track 4

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals. For more information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Hillstream during the conference, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or Jennifer K. Zimmons at jzimmons@zimmonsic.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. is a near-clinical stage biotechnology company advancing improved therapies for patients with cancer via its proprietary QUATRAMER technology. QUATRAMER technology is a proprietary, enhanced sustained injectable system enabling novel therapeutics development in oncology including immuno-oncology. The company's pipeline is led by HSB-1216, a unique stem cell inhibitor Salinomycin, delivered via QUATRAMER technology, progressing towards a rapid IND filing process towards a clinical trial in small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The QUATRAMER platform allows Hillstream to build a strong patent estate and seek both FDA Orphan Drug Designation and more rapid FDA review for specific indications. For more information, please visit www.hillstreambio.com.

