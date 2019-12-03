DJ DGAP-Adhoc: Ardilla Segur S.A.: MultiBank Index Linked Notes 2027 (ISIN XS1633062127) Provisions

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ardilla Segur S.A. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Statement Ardilla Segur S.A.: MULTIBANK INDEX LINKED NOTES 2027 (ISIN XS1633062127) Provisions 03-Dec-2019 / 10:19 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ardilla Segur S.A. *acting in relation to its *Compartment 29* 7, Grand Rue L-6630 Wasserbillig Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg: B137746 (the "*Issuer*") 3 December 2019 *MULTIBANK INDEX LINKED NOTES 2027 (ISIN XS1633062127)* *Provisions in an amount of EUR *2.900.000 _This communication relates to the disclosure of information that qualified, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation._ The Issuer herewith announces that it has made provisions in an amount of EUR 2.900.000 (the "*Provisions*") notably to cover anticipated costs in the context of legal proceedings initiated by certain noteholders in relation to the contemplated early redemption of the MultiBank Index Linked Notes 2027 (ISIN XS1633062127) currently scheduled to occur on Thursday, 5 December 2019. The Provisions will not be available for immediate distribution and any part of the Provisions applied to cover any costs in relation to the Notes will be definitively deducted from any amount otherwise available for distribution to the Noteholders. _This communication is made by Fabian Föhre in his capacity as member of the board of directors of the Issuer. For additional information, Noteholders are encouraged to get in touch with Erik van Os via directors@oaklet.lu or +352 26704225._ 03-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Ardilla Segur S.A. 7 Grand Rue 6630 Wasserbillig Luxemburg Phone: +35226704225 E-mail: directors@oaklet.lu ISIN: XS1633062127 WKN: A2F2G2 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt EQS News ID: 926739 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 926739 03-Dec-2019 CET/CEST

December 03, 2019