CRH PLC Announces Non-Executive Board Appointment

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / CRH plc is pleased to announce the appointment to the Board of Mr. Shaun Kelly as a non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, with effect from 3 December 2019.

Mr. Kelly (60), a dual Irish and United States citizen, was until September 2019, the Global Chief Operating Officer of KPMG International, where he was responsible for the execution of the firm's Global Strategy and for the delivery of various global initiatives. Over a thirty-year career with KPMG, the majority of which was spent in the United States, he held a variety of senior leadership positions, including Partner in Charge, U.S. Transaction Services (2001-2005), Vice Chair and Head of U.S. Tax (2005 to 2010) and Vice Chair Operations and Chief Operating Officer Americas (2010 to 2015), before his appointment as Global Chief Operating Officer in 2015.

Mr. Kelly is a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland, a U.S. Certified Public Accountant and graduated from University College Dublin with a Bachelor of Commerce and Diploma in Professional Accounting. He also holds an honorary doctorate from Queen's University Belfast.

Commenting on Mr. Kelly's appointment, Nicky Hartery, CRH Chairman, said: "We are delighted that Shaun has joined the Board and has assumed the role of Audit Committee Chairman. Through his long career with KPMG supporting the boards and audit committees of many major listed companies, Shaun brings extensive knowledge and experience in auditing and financial reporting, which together with his strategic development and operational management experience will add to the collective skill and expertise of the Board."

****

For further information, please contact CRH plc at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Frank Heisterkamp Head of Investor Relations

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.78,000 people at c.3,100 operating locations in 31 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, the largest heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE.

For more information visit www.crh.com.

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568859/CRH-PLC-Announces-Non-Executive-Board-Appointment