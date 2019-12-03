Imperial X Plc - Result of AGM

3 December 2019

Imperial X Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

The Company announces that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Imperial held yesterday at 890 - 1140 W Pender St. Vancouver, BC V6E 4G1, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

