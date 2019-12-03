Imperial X Plc - Result of AGM
London, December 3
3 December 2019
Imperial X Plc
("Imperial" or the "Company")
Result of AGM
The Company announces that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Imperial held yesterday at 890 - 1140 W Pender St. Vancouver, BC V6E 4G1, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
