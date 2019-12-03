Technavio has been monitoring the global tortilla market and the market is poised to grow by USD 10.42 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005445/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global tortilla market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 146-page research report with TOC on "Tortilla Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Product (Tortilla chips, Pre-cooked tortilla, and Tortilla mix), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing demand for convenience foods. In addition, the rising demand for gluten-free tortillas is anticipated to further boost the growth of the tortilla market.

Factors such as high participation of women in the workforce and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for convenience and easy to prepare food products such as tortillas. In addition, they are healthy and provide the body the required amount of sodium essential for maintaining the water balance in the body. They help in the reduction of body fatigue and regulate metabolism as tortillas contain folate and pantothenic acid. Thus, the growing demand for convenience foods such as tortillas is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Tortilla Market Companies:

Arevalo Foods Inc.

Arevalo Foods Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Traditional hand stretched flour tortillas, Die-cut flour tortillas, Heat pressed flour tortillas, Corn products, Gluten free wraps, Ready to cook, and Gluten-free pizzas and gluten-free pizza crusts. The company offers a wide range of tortillas such as heat pressed flour tortillas and traditional hand stretched flour tortillas.

Azteca Foods Inc.

Azteca Foods Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Tortillas, Salad shells, and Tortilla chips. The company offers homestyle tortillas, ultragrain tortillas, thin flour tortillas, and corn tortillas.

Bunge Ltd.

Bunge Ltd. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The company offers a high-performance wheat flour, Tortilla Max.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Animal Nutrition Protein, Food Ingredients Applications, Origination Processing, and Industrial Financial Services. The company offers a range of tortillas under the brand names Catallia and Frescados.

Easy Food Inc.

Easy Food Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Corn tortillas, Flour tortillas, Tortilla chips, and Wraps. The company offers a range of tortilla chips, flour tortillas, and corn tortillas.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Tortilla Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Tortilla chips

Pre-cooked tortilla

Tortilla mix

Tortilla Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005445/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com