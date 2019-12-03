Zenoti Announces UK Expansion and Leadership Team to Continue Strong Growth and Customer Adoption

Leading Salon and Spa Software Company Makes Ongoing Investments in European Market

BELLEVUE, Washington and MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoti Software, the leading cloud-based platform for the spa, salon, and med spa industry, today announced the opening of a new office in the United Kingdom at Dalton Place in Manchester. The facility is the newest global location for Zenoti, and will serve as the hub for the company's operations throughout the UK.

The company is also proudly announcing the addition of two senior management leaders for UK operations:

Mark Rowley has joined Zenoti to serve as the Director of Customer Success for the UK. Rowley is an experienced business consultant with 20 years of experience working in the computer software industry, specifically in the hair and beauty sector.

Trevor Jennings will serve as Zenoti's Director of Implementations for the UK. Jennings is a seasoned project management executive with extensive experience in the hair and beauty sector as well, having spent over 13 years with salon software organizations across the UK.

Rowley and Jennings will join the Zenoti UK and European team alongside industry and software executive Danica Buccheri Bloomberg, who oversees the company's European sales operations.

"Adding talented experts like Mark and Trevor to work with Danica is a sign of our commitment and dedication to becoming a leader in the UK marketplace," said Sudheer Koneru, CEO of Zenoti. "The two of them bring invaluable experience to our team, and will without a doubt bolster our UK-based operations to better serve our customers there. Their talent and leadership give us a tremendous advantage."

The team will be responsible for the continued growth in the region, while supporting some of the best brands in the business, including Zenoti customers Ruffians, Blushes, Strip Wax Bar, Trevor Sorbie, Face Gym, and Aveda salons.

ABOUT ZENOTI

Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the spa, salon and med spa industry. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.

Zenoti powers thousands of spas and salons in more than 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending.