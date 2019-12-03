MoSys, Inc.: MoSys Announces Cheetah PHE & UltraScale+ Acceleration Dev Kit Supporting New Software Accelerator Product Line

Solution Targets Multiple Apps Needing Additional High-Speed Extension of FPGAs, Up to 100x Performance of DRAM Random Access Rate

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY), a leader in high-speed semiconductor solutions, today announced the availability of its Cheetah Development Kit featuring an integrated MoSys®BE-3 or PHE Device and Virtex UltraScale + VU9P FPGA. The new development kit provides an integrated Xilinx FPGA and a tightly coupled low latency 1Gb MoSys BE-3 or BLAZAR PHE (Programmable HyperSpeed Engine or PHE) that enables rapid implementation of any algorithms that are benefited by offloading them from the FPGA.

"The Cheetah card offers users the ability to offload functions and algorithms into the PHE, which frees up resources in the FPGA that are better suited to higher priority functions," stated Michael Miller, MoSys CTO. "By enabling designers to add system functionality, users can tailor a solution and provide a 10x to 100x performance improvement over traditional FPGA implementations."

The Cheetah card is also capable of supporting user applications looking to replace multiple QDR devices with a single MoSys 1Gb high-speed random-access memory (which allows up to 5G accesses into and out of the single device). The card includes a MoSys BE-3 or PHE and supports all Xilinx VCU1525 applications. It is a dual Slot PCIe form factor (Full Height and Length), with the MoSys BE3 or PHE directly attached to the Virtex UltraScale+ SerDes. There are 16 lanes of GTY SERDES connected to the PHE that provide up to 400Gbps full duplex bandwidth.

MoSys recently announced its Packet Classification and Graph Memory Platform on its new Software Accelerator Product Line. The Cheetah card is supporting hardware for this platform and the PHE version with 32 RISC cores has been shown at multiple trade shows, executing a high-performance, TCAM-alternative function.

Availability: Now

Ordering Part Numbers:

MS-FHADK-630-X3F (BE3 Burst-based Full Height 630 Cheetah Acceleration Development Kit - Xilinx PCIe with FPGA) MS-FHADK-830-X3F (BE3 RMW-based Full Height 830 Cheetah Acceleration Development Kit - Xilinx PCIe with FPGA) MS-FHADK-PHE-X3F (PHE-based Full Height PHE Cheetah Acceleration Development Kit - Xilinx PCIe with FPGA) For other configurations, contact: Sales@mosys.com

About MoSys, Inc.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) is a provider of semiconductor solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for cloud networking, security, test and video systems. The company's solutions eliminate data access bottlenecks to deliver speed and intelligence for line cards and systems scaling from 100G to multi-terabits per second. Engineered and built for high-reliability carrier and enterprise applications, MoSys' Accelerator Engine IC product family is based on the company's patented high-performance, high-density random-access memory and its highly efficient, high speed GigaChip™ serial-interface technology, and incorporates powerful application accelerating in-memory compute functions. More information is available at: www.mosys.com.

Bandwidth Engine and MoSys are registered trademarks of MoSys, Inc. in the US and/or other countries. The MoSys logo and GigaChip are trademarks of MoSys, Inc. All other marks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

