Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JX9B ISIN: CA80013R2063 Ticker-Symbol: AYS1 
Tradegate
03.12.19
14:48 Uhr
6,238 Euro
+0,180
+2,97 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,128
6,306
14:51
6,116
6,238
14:49
ACCESSWIRE
03.12.2019 | 14:08
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.: Sandstorm Gold Royalties Amends $225 Million Credit Facility to Include an Accordion Feature to Increase up to $300 Million

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties", "Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE American:SAND)(TSX: SSL) is pleased to announce that it has amended its revolving credit agreement (the "Revolving Loan"), allowing the Company to borrow up to $225 million with an additional uncommitted accordion of up to $75 million, for a total availability of up to $300 million.

The amounts drawn on the Revolving Loan are subject to interest at LIBOR plus 1.875%-3.0% per annum, and the undrawn portion of the Revolving Loan is subject to a standby fee of 0.422%-0.675% per annum, both of which are dependent on the Company's leverage ratio. The syndicate of banks include The Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, National Bank of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Royal Bank of Canada. The Revolving Loan has a term of four years, maturing in December 2023.

CONTACT Information

For more information about Sandstorm Gold Royalties, please visit our website at www.sandstormgold.com or email us at info@sandstormgold.com.

ERFAN KAZEMI
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
604 689 0234

KIM (FORGAARD) BERGEN
INVESTOR RELATIONS
604 628 1164

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 190 royalties, of which 23 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

SOURCE: Sandstorm Gold Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/568792/Sandstorm-Gold-Royalties-Amends-225-Million-Credit-Facility-to-Include-an-Accordion-Feature-to-Increase-up-to-300-Million

© 2019 ACCESSWIRE