C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.: C-COM Satellite to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV:CMI), a leading global provider of mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, today announced that it will attend the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11 at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST.

Dr. Leslie Klein, President & CEO, will be presenting and meeting with investors.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacture of mobile satellite antenna systems. The Company has sold approximately 8,500 units of its existing Comm-on-the-Pause (COTP) antenna systems into more than 100 countries. C-COM is engaged in late stage research and development into a chip-based, Comm-on-the-Move (COTM), Ka-band, electronically steerable phased array antenna, a technology that has the potential to transform the SATCOM markets.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite where terrestrial markets have failed, are overloaded or don't exist.

C-COM has sold more than 8,500 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in late stage development of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna technology. The Company is engaged in joint cooperation with the University of Waterloo to design this unique antenna such that it can provide low cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals.

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

Contact:

Name: Drew Klein

Phone: 613-745-4110 x 4990

Address: 2574 Sheffield Rd, Ottawa, ON, K1B 3V7, CANADA

Email: dklein@c-comsat.com

