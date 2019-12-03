Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W58K ISIN: US76680R2067 Ticker-Symbol: 3RCA 
Tradegate
02.12.19
18:15 Uhr
149,00 Euro
-8,00
-5,10 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RINGCENTRAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RINGCENTRAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
144,00
146,00
14:47
144,00
146,00
14:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RINGCENTRAL
RINGCENTRAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RINGCENTRAL INC149,00-5,10 %