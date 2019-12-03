RingCentral UK Ltd., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact centre solutions and a wholly-owned subsidiary of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), today announced the appointment of Richard Massey as Regional VP of EMEA Channel. Based in London, Richard will be responsible for growing RingCentral's EMEA channel business.

Richard joins RingCentral from Fujitsu, where he was Head of Strategy for Unified Communications and Contact Centre for EMEA. Prior to this, Richard was Sales Director at BroadSoft, and spent ten years working for Mitel in both engineer and sales roles. Richard has also worked as an engineer for Orange.

In his new role, Richard will help partners position themselves as consultants to their customers, bringing value added services and disruptive solutions that help their customers drive business success.

"I am excited to be joining the RingCentral team and working with a company that is truly disrupting the on-premise unified communications (UC) market," said Massey. "RingCentral has some of the most progressive and innovative technology in the industry, and coupled with its unique channel initiative, I feel it's a match made in heaven. Channel partners are seeing a lot of opportunities from their customers, and RingCentral is ideally placed to help these partners meet their customers' needs."

RingCentral's unique channel approach is a significant driver of business success. In EMEA, RingCentral is working with channel partners such as CDW, Bytes Software Services, Cloud Technology Solutions Devoteam and Netpremacy. It has also recently announced a key channel partnership with Westcon.

"The unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market opportunity is huge, and we are still in the early days in terms of market penetration -- we've only just scratched the surface," said Zane Long, senior vice president of global channel sales, RingCentral. "The combination of our unique channel programme and the RingCentral platform means the channel continues to contribute massively to our growth, and there's still room for much more. I'm excited to welcome Richard to the team as we work to bring more partners on board and maximise value for their business customers."

"It's a pleasure to have Richard join the EMEA team and support our channel operations in a market with tremendous opportunity," said Sahil Rekhi, managing director EMEA, RingCentral. "Richard brings the blend of engineering and sales expertise that's needed to understand both the technical and business value of our products. He also has the channel experience that's needed to lead our future success in the region."

