Sharp's Panel at the 2019 Infrastructure Investor New York Summit Will Discuss Challenges and Opportunities in the Energy Sector

Kaiserwetter Energy Asset Management LLC (Kaiserwetter) today announced that Managing Director Claire Sharp will discuss how AI can solve many of the challenges facing the energy industry during the 2019 Infrastructure Investor New York Summit taking place Dec. 3-4, 2019. Sharp will join other women infrastructure investment leaders for a panel discussion and will explain how IoT, AI and predictive analytics can minimize investor risk and catalyze renewable energy growth; how technology can be used by investors to differentiate themselves; and how companies can further promote gender diversity within the clean energy industry.

In her remarks, Sharp will specifically address how IoT, AI and predictive analytics are creating actionable, renewable energy data intelligence to increase investor confidence and transparency, optimize asset efficiency and performance and enhance asset resiliency.

"There are real challenges to reaching the $1 trillion per year in U.S. clean energy investment needed to limit global temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid the worst impacts of climate change. The good news is that advancements in AI and predictive analytics can help," said Claire Sharp, managing director of North America for Kaiserwetter.

"To spur more investment into the clean energy sector, vast amounts of continuous, unstructured and decentralized renewable energy assets data through IoT can be harnessed, structured and processed by AI to produce real-time, actionable data intelligence that can be used to maximize IRR and reduce risks. For example, at Kaiserwetter, our IoT platform ARISTOTELES that performs Data Analytics as a Service (DAaaS) can predict monetary returns with greater accuracy by processing technical data from assets along with meteorological and financial data," said Sharp. "We can also help reduce investor risk by predicting operational problems before they negatively impact asset output and provide intelligence on what type of equipment is best suited for a particular region to optimize energy output."

Using AI, Sharp and her team are working with leading North American investors and banks to catalyze investment in renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Developed in partnership with SAP, Kaiserwetter's ARISTOTELES platform uses smart data analytics, predictive analytics and AI to turn complex and unstructured technical and financial data into valuable and actionable real-time intelligence for investors and financial institutions, minimizing investment and lending risks and maximizing monetary returns and cash flows. Kaiserwetter also launched its IRIS platform earlier this year that uses proprietary algorithms and smart data analytics to produce detailed and accurate due diligence reports for M&A wind transactions in a matter of days, rather than the five or more weeks traditional methods take-lowering transaction cost and expediting asset valuation and deal closing.

For more information about Kaiserwetter's ARISTOTELES and IRIS platforms, please visit: www.kaiserwetter.energy.

About Kaiserwetter Energy Asset Management LLC

Kaiserwetter is the market's first energy IntelliTech company, providing Data Analytics as a Service (DAaaS) to catalyze investments into renewable energy. The company's digital intelligence product suite includes its award-winning, cloud-based IoT platform ARISTOTELES, which uses smart data analytics, predictive analytics, and machine learning to minimize investment risks, maximize returns and create financial transparency. Also, IRIS, the company's web-based Analytics Machine, provides detailed due diligence analysis for wind energy M&A transactions and quick insights into the current state of existing wind assets. And ZULU, the world's first online service configurator, enables customers to modularly configure services related to the technical and commercial management of renewable energy assets, creating transparency and minimizing operational expenditures.

Kaiserwetter offers its specialized digital services to all stakeholders as part of an investment process and throughout the entire investment cycle on a worldwide basis. Clients include investment funds, private equity investors, infrastructure funds, financing institutions, insurance companies, supranational organizations, rating agencies and energy companies. The company, which was founded in 2012, is headquartered in Hamburg with offices in Madrid and New York and is in the process of expanding into China and India.

Further information about Kaiserwetter, visit www.kaiserwetter.energy or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005258/en/

Contacts:

Jenny Wang

jenny.wang@kglobal.com

814.506.4597