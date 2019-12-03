Company Earns Honors for Offering Solutions that are Foundational to True Digital Transformation

At the recent SDC Awards gala here, Lightbits Labs took home two prestigious awards, Storage Company of the Year and Hardware Innovation of the Year. Lightbits received the nod for storage company of the year for its software defined storage (SDS) solution that brings hyperscale efficiency to on-premise cloud infrastructure with low-latency composable storage. Lightbits' SuperSSD NVMe/TCP Storage Server, the World's First Ultra-High Capacity, High Performance SSD Storage Appliance solution was selected as the most innovative hardware solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005290/en/

Lightbits Labs takes home storage company of the year and wins storage hardware award for SuperSSD NVMe/TCP at the SDC Awards. Posing with the awards from left to right are: Kam Eshghi, Chief Strategy Officer, Shirley Kirzner, Eran Kirzner, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, George Agasandian, Director of Solutions Engineering and Co-Founder, Ofir Efrati, VP of Engineering and Co-Founder, Shaul Galia, Chief Operations Officer, and Miki Avni, Chief Financial Officer. (Photo; Business Wire)

The SDC (Storage, Digitalization Cloud) Awards, now in their 10th year, recognize and reward success in the products and services that are foundational to digital transformation. Lightbits received the honor for how the company is reimagining hyperscale storage for next-generation applications.

Co-founded by veteran Israeli entrepreneur and founder of Annapurna Avigdor Willenz, Lightbits introduced three groundbreaking technologies in its first year out of stealth mode: LightOS, LightField, and SuperSSD. The company was cited for its leadership in delivering software defined solution that runs on commodity hardware to disaggregate storage and compute over standard networks, allowing them to scale independently (increasing flexibility efficiency) and maximizing resource utilization (lowering TCO) while delivering performance that is similar to direct-attached SSDs. Lightbits pioneered NVMe/TCP so its solution is easy to deploy at scale.

"Being recognized by our peers and voters from around the globe for this award highlights the increasingly important role of practical, smart and forward-thinking storage solutions for true digital transformation," said Eran Kirzner, co-founder and CEO at Lightbits Labs. "Companies are responsible for vast amounts of data through both public and private clouds, and the volume of data continues to grow exponentially. We're proud that our solutions are being recognized for their transformational role in addressing the data storage challenges that are so prevalent in enterprises today."

In March 2019, Lightbits introduced its groundbreaking LightOS and LightField. The LightOS software and LightField storage acceleration card provide a high-performance, end-to-end disaggregation solution that can scale without requiring any changes to data center clients or network infrastructure. They were the industry's first NVMe/TCP solutions to provide a Global Flash Translation Layer (GFTL) running over high-performance standard networks. The solutions allow private clouds and software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers to capitalize on the application performance of using local NVMe SSDs with the simplicity and efficiency of hyperscale solutions.

As trailblazers of a new storage paradigm, Lightbits' solutions are successfully being used in industry-leading cloud data centers around the globe. The company is gaining industry recognition for its ground-breaking solutions and has received three industry awards over the past six months.

Lightbits Labs Resources

Meet Lightbits: Separation without Drama

LightOS and LightField announcement (press release)

For additional information, contact info@lightibtslabs.com

About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs, founded in 2016, is remaking modern cloud infrastructure on a global scale. The company's mission is to reinvent the way storage and networking are conducted in data centers. As trailblazers in this field, its solutions are successfully being used in industry-leading private cloud and enterprise data centers around the globe. With strategic investors including Dell Technology Capital and Micron, and with investments from Chairman and co-founder Avigdor Willenz, Lip-Bu Tan (CEO of Cadence and chairman of Walden International) and Marius Nacht, (Co-Founder and Chairman of Check Point Software), Lightbits Labs is disaggregating storage and compute to improve performance and TCO. Learn more at www.lightbitslabs.com or contact us at info@lightbitslabs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005290/en/

Contacts:

Alan Ryan/Marianne Dempsey

alanryan@rainierco.com/ mdempsey@rainierco.com

508-475-0025, ext. 116 or 115