With laser focus on end users, the latest release of ADOIT welcomes an array of powerful new features that help make work smarter, faster and more intuitive

BOC Group today released the latest version of its industry-renowned EA suite ADOIT 10.0, placing a special emphasis on usability, productivity and performance. ADOIT 10.0 introduces a collection of new features including the extended drag drop functionality, quick access to recent models favourites, while the main spotlight still remains on the cutting-edge Insights Dashboard.

The latest updates amplify Insight Dashboard's capabilities, to offer even greater transparency, further streamline information gathering and automatically put together insights from key EA elements with a single click.

ADOIT product manager, Christoph Moser says: "The objective was to bring in additional insights and provide even more value, while still keeping the clean, compact and aesthetically pleasing representation our users value and trust.

Moser elaborates: "With new widgets enriching application and capability dashboards, and insights for a new set of EA elements like technologies and business objects, the refined Insights Dashboard gives ADOIT users the possibility to dive deeper, see the full picture and get things done faster, knowing that all information they need is a simple click away."

What's more, ADOIT 10.0 introduces an abundance of other features like hover modelling assistant SmartHover, helping users easily create models in ADOIT in a matter of seconds!

A more detailed insight into the latest innovations of ADOIT is available on the BOC Group website.

BOC Group recommends all interested parties to register for the 30-Day Free Trial to discover the full potential of the best-of-breed EA suite ADOIT.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

ADOIT global customers include, among others, Allianz, PostFinance, Raiffeisen Bank, Vienna International Airport and Volksbank Wien.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur, with more than 90 partners around the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005573/en/

Contacts:

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH

Ing. Enrique Lobo Cruz

Market Development Manager

+43 1 905 10 81 2250

enrique.lobo-cruz@boc-group.com