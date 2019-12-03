Kilmer Lucas Inc.: Kilmer Lucas Announces Agenda for BioTuesdays Pre-JPM Virtual Conference on December 10th

CAMBRIDGE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Kilmer Lucas, a healthcare-focused investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, today announced the agenda for its first annual BioTuesdays Pre-JPM Virtual Conference, beginning at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

"Since 2009, BioTuesdays has featured interviews with senior representatives of more than 450 healthcare companies," said Kilmer Lucas' President, Stephen Kilmer. "BioTuesdays' mission is to increase small- and medium-sized healthcare companies' visibility across a broader and more diverse range of investors, and we do so at no cost to the companies, nor our subscribers. In keeping with this philosophy, we are proud to highlight nine innovative healthcare companies via this no-cost virtual conference ahead of the industry's much anticipated gathering in San Francisco next month."

11:00 am 11:30 am 12:00 pm 12:30 pm 1:00 pm 1:30 pm 2:00 pm 2:30 pm 3:00 pm Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) iBio, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:IBIO) Imagin Medical (CSE:IME; OTCQB:IMEXF; Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol:DPD2) IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCQX:IGXT; TSXV:IGX) Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) Soricimed Biopharma Inc. (Private) Kane Biotech Inc. (TSXV:KNE) Scientus Pharma (Private) Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Pre-JPM Virtual Conference Agenda (Eastern Time)

To save time, it is recommended that participants pre-register for the live presentation webcasts here.

Presentations will be available for on-demand replay following the conclusion of the virtual conference at www.biotuesdays.com/events.

About BioTuesdays

Published since 2009 by Kilmer Lucas, BioTuesdays covers small- and medium-sized healthcare company news often overlooked by traditional media. To-date, BioTuesdays has profiled more than 450 healthcare companies, providing invaluable exposure for innovative technologies and compelling investment stories that may have otherwise gone unnoticed. More information about BioTuesdays can be found at www.biotuesdays.com.

About Kilmer Lucas

Kilmer Lucas is a healthcare-focused investor relations and capital markets advisory firm. It takes a holistic approach to building a customized IR strategy, that begins with a deep understanding of a company's corporate and financial goals. Kilmer Lucas seeks to leverage its longstanding relationships and strong track record to positively influence investor perceptions, maximize stock valuations and lower the cost of capital needed to fund its clients' growth. More information about the firm can be found at www.kilmerlucas.com.

