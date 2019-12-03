Evotec AG: Evotec Expands Strategic Partnership With Celmatix In Women's Health

PARTNERSHIP BUILDS ON THE EXISTING EVOTEC-CELMATIX-ALLIANCE IN WOMEN'S HEALTH

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced an expansion of the Company's strategic partnership with Celmatix Inc., the leading precision health company advancing the fields of reproductive medicine and fertility at the intersection of big data and genomics. Furthermore, together with investors including Life Sciences Innovation Fund and Topspin Fund, Evotec participates in a funding round which will allow Celmatix to expand its broader, innovative, therapeutics initiatives.



This alliance builds on Evotec's existing partnership with Celmatix in women's health. Under the terms of the agreement announced this October, both Companies would collaborate to develop pre-clinical programmes for highly prevalent, yet underserved conditions affecting women's reproductive health including endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome ("PCOS"), and infertility.



The women's health therapeutics market is poised for transformation and meaningful growth. More than half a billion women worldwide are impacted by reproductive conditions such as endometriosis and PCOS, but there has been little to no progress in how these and many other related conditions are diagnosed, then treated. Women are having children later in life, leaving a huge unmet need for managing ovarian aging and connecting the dots for women on how certain conditions impact their fertility potential.



Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "Over the last 10 years, Celmatix has built the largest, proprietary multi-omics datasets and multidisciplinary expertise in women's reproductive health. Coupled with our experience developing drugs for hundreds of novel biological targets with top pharmaceutical companies worldwide, we have seen indisputable evidence that data-driven target selection bolsters long-term success for new drug programmes. Celmatix is changing the paradigm for women's health, and we are thrilled to be a part of that remarkable endeavour."



"Celmatix was founded on the idea that big data and genomics could be harnessed to provide women reproductive health information earlier in life, helping to drive better decision-making," explained Dr Piraye Yurttas Beim, founder and CEO, Celmatix. "These insights, however, are only as powerful as the number of choices a woman has about what to do next, and so the logical next step for us was to also help expand the toolbox in the hands of physicians to help women achieve better health outcomes, more efficiently. This kind of precision health has been revolutionary for categories like oncology, and we are excited about the impact that our alliance with Evotec will have on the field of women's reproductive health."



Life Sciences Innovation Fund portfolio manager David Sable, MD commented: "The data platform created by Celmatix is unmatched in women's health. It enables a much more precise understanding of diseases and the patients affected by them, provides a molecular vocabulary that can be used to identify more extensive pathways and targets for intervention, and will create a pipeline of therapeutics, diagnostics and modulators of the immune system, similar to the pace of innovation in areas like oncology."

No financial terms of this collaboration were disclosed.

ABOUT CELMATIX, INC.

Celmatix is a data-driven, research-stage precision health company leveraging insights from its proprietary multi-omics discovery platform, Reproductive Atlas, to develop transformational therapeutics in previously under-studied areas of women's health. With a lead program in ovarian senescence and additional programs in non-hormonal contraceptives and speciality indications such as endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), Celmatix is developing the next generation of interventions in its field, and supporting its partners in bringing innovation to a high-value market with large unmet need. For more information visit www.celmatix.com.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,900 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

