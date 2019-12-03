Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP) ("MediaValet" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") and creative operations software, is proud to announce it has been selected by an Australian not-for-profit organization (the "Client"). The Client's annual subscription ("Subscription") of over $100,000 includes MediaValet's enterprise core DAM, CreativeSPACES and Dynamic Publishing solutions, connectors for Microsoft Azure Active Directory and Sitecore, and professional services covering implementation, training and support.





The Client's marketing and communications ("MarCom") team was seeking to improve their organization's ability to market their programs and organization consistently, and to enable their 6,500+ stakeholders to easily and securely access their approved marketing, service and program assets both locally and abroad. In addition, as a not-for-profit, it was essential to be able to optimize the cost efficiency of running their programs; a need that could be immediately attained with MediaValet's innovative digital asset management solutions. The high-volume of asset requests sent to the marketing team was difficult to keep up with and resulted in delayed projects, siloed out of date assets, and redundant work across 150 distributed offices. In conjunction with a DAM, the Client was looking for a new content management system ("CMS") as it was about to embark on a complete redesign of its primary website. To find the right DAM, the Client issued a request for proposal ("RFP") with the key decision criteria including best-in-class support and training, ease-of-use, scalability and cost-effectiveness, ability to integrate with their new CMS, and Microsoft Azure Active Directory (an IT requirement).

"We're honored to be the DAM of choice for customers from all regions around the world; from start-ups to enterprise to government and not-for-profit organizations," stated David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "We've built MediaValet to meet the most stringent security, redundancy and reliability requirements of any government, corporate and not-for-profit organization, and to deliver all of this with best-in-class support, training, speed, and ease-of-use. I'm extremely proud that these core tenants of our business have led to us having one of the highest win rates and lowest churn numbers in our industry. Our ability to provide a quick return on our customers' investments is a big part of our success and is paramount in cost-sensitive sectors such as the not-for-profit sector. Over the last 12 months, our not-for-profit customer base has grown 353% and is now represents nearly 10% of our revenue."

Mr. MacLaren continued, "From day one, we architected MediaValet to address the needs of global organizations. Being selected by another Australian organization is a testament to our scalability and global platform. We're available in 54 data centre regions around the world and provide data residency guarantees in more countries than any other DAM. Our investment in global coverage continues to pay off as our global customer base continues to steadily increase. We now generate 20% of our revenue from customers outside of North America, an increase of 71% over 2018."

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available within 140 countries, across 54 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core enterprise DAM capabilities, local desktop-to-server support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

