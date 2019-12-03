B. Braun Selects TECHNIA and Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Platform to Drive Digitalisation Globally and Secure Compliance

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TECHNIA, the #1 knowledge leaders in PLM, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership with B. Braun - an international leader in medical products, systems and services to the global healthcare market.

This partnership will leverage digital applications and practices to enable B. Braun to improve their product offering, efficiency, quality and collaboration in their supply chain while securing regulatory compliance.

Under the business agreement, TECHNIA will deliver a Product Lifecycle Management solution to more than 13,000 users at B. Braun, enabling digital continuity between PLM, ERP and CRM. The PLM solution uses Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experience "License to Cure" based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The "License to Cure" industry solution experience is augmented by TECHNIA's software and delivered by our world leading Life Sciences consulting team.

"It's an honour to be selected by B. Braun to be their global PLM partner. B. Braun is a true leader in the healthcare business and our partnership will enable them to increase their efficiency, innovation and compliance to existing and new regulations worldwide. TECHNIA and Dassault Systèmes' Life Sciences team will work in close co-operation together with the B. Braun team to secure fast business benefits for B. Braun based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform," says Jonas Gejer, CEO TECHNIA.

"We are facing major challenges due to increasing regulatory requirements and market demands. We believe that PLM will be the enabler to overcome these hurdles. We selected Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform and TECHNIA to leverage their Life Sciences knowledge with a strategic partnership for our broad product portfolio. We're happy to embark together on this digital journey," says Gerd Niehage, CIO B. Braun.

"The 3DEXPERIENCE platform and our 'License to Cure' industry solution experience are tailor-made to help companies eliminate scattered processes and data and embed regulations as an asset, optimising quality and compliance," says Claire Biot, Vice President, Life Sciences Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "It is all about bringing innovative medical devices faster to patients and physicians while reducing cost. TECHNIA is one of our largest Life Sciences system integrators worldwide and we will work closely together to deliver business transformation to B. Braun."

About B. Braun

B. Braun is one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services. With 64.000 employees in 64 countries, B. Braun develops high quality product systems and services for users around the world. In 2018, the Group generated sales of €6.9 billion. Every service provided by B. Braun incorporates its entire expertise and the company's deep understanding of users' needs.

In developing its products, product systems and services, B. Braun acts like a sparring partner. A companion who promotes developments through constructive dialog and the motivation to improve things. With its constantly growing portfolio of effective medical care solutions, B. Braun makes a substantial contribution towards protecting and improving people's health.

About TECHNIA

At TECHNIA, we pave the way for your innovation, creativity and profitability. We combine industry-leading Product Lifecycle Management tools with specialist knowledge, so you can enjoy the journey from product concept to implementation.

Our experience makes it possible to keep things simple, personal and accessible so that together, we transform your vision into value. With over 30 years' experience, more than 6000 customers worldwide and world-class knowledge in PLM & Intelligent Engineering, we work together as true partner and extension of your team to create an exceptional PLM experience.

Our 680 people strong team work from 32 locations around the world, across vertical industries, delivering a premium service with a global infrastructure and a local presence. We adopt the latest technology and agile methodologies so, even as technology changes, our relationships last a lifetime. Visit www.TECHNIA.com

