Falcon Technologies Announces Opening of Extraction Subsidiary

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Falcon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLCN), a company focused on the marketing, sale, distribution, and processing of CBD products and other products derived from industrial hemp announced today that it has filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a new subsidiary, XtractionOne Plus. The trademark has been filed as a result of Falcon's ongoing efforts to work with professionals to launch an efficient and quality based system for extraction of base material from Hemp Biomass.

The company has hired Alan Lien as subsidiary President and Chief Operating Officer of XtractionOne Plus. Alan has over ten years of experience in the Hemp and Cannabis industries, along with a strong background in the manufacturing processes. The company expects to open two facilities in the first quarter. The initial facility locations are expected to be in Colorado and Oregon.

Alan Lien added, "I am very excited to be working with Bill and his team as we build best practices around the extraction processes and our anticipated line of CBD products. There is significant opportunity to streamline and build a more efficient and profitable extraction process for Hemp Biomass."

William Delgado, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Technologies commented, "The Company is very excited about Alan and his team and our wholly owned subsidiary XtractionOne Plus. We expect to bring a more efficient process to the extraction of Hemp Biomass. The trademark application is just one step of building the extraction process brand. We are fully committed to working with top professionals to build brands and processes that represent honesty, quality, reliability, integrity and sustainability."

About Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.)

Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.) is a nutraceutical and processing company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture, and package the process all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms in North America.

About Alan Lien

Alan Lien founded Solis Tek, a lighting company specific to designing, manufacturing, and distributing to cannabis cultivations in 2009 and served as the Company's Chairman and CEO through November 2019. Since co-founding the company, Mr. Lien has been responsible for leading the manufacturing, development, and sourcing of Solis Tek products, in addition to the Company's sales and operational strategies.

Prior to founding Solis Tek, from 2006 to 2009, Mr. Lien was the Chief Operating Officer for A&A Lien Enterprise, a 20 year old export/import company located in Taipei, Taiwan with a focus in sporting equipment. Well-known customers that were served by A&A Enterprise include: Mitre, Umbro, Diadora, Louisville Slugger, Franklin, Diamond, Starter and more. During his tenure as the Chief Operating Officer for A&A, Mr. Lien supervised the development of new manufacturer relationships, purchasing and client development, as well as oversaw quality control and trade show participation. Mr. Lien received his BS in Marketing from Monmouth University.

CBD Disclaimer

The statements made regarding CBD products including our future products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products and the testimonials made has not been confirmed by FDA- approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

William J. Delgado

(775) 443-4740

djwllc@hotmail.com

SOURCE: Falcon Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568605/Falcon-Technologies-Announces-Opening-of-Extraction-Subsidiary