Dan Stammen Announces Academic Scholarship Winners

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Dan Stammen is proud to announce the winners of the Dan Stammen Scholarship Program for Fall 2019. The program was open to students that are currently enrolled at an accredited college or university in the U.S. Students of all subject areas and in any year of study were eligible to apply for this opportunity.

Applicants of the Dan Stammen Scholarship Program were asked to write an essay that explained their reasoning for choosing their academic program, how they hope to make a different in their field after graduation and also how they currently make a conscious effort to protect the environment and our world.

The program awarded one scholarship of $1,500 USD for first place and $1,000 USD for second place.

As an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and environmentalist, Dan Stammen is happy to invest in future leaders that recognize the importance of protecting our planet from deforestation, pollution, climate change, and more.

The selection committee for the scholarship thanks all applicants for their submissions and wishes them the best of luck in their future endeavors.

Look out for future opportunities to apply for the Dan Stammen Scholarship program.

About Dan Stammen

Dan Stammen of Plano, Texas, is a serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, and environmentalist. He is the Co-Owner and Chief of Business Development of WorldVentures Holdings LLC, a lifestyle membership company that offers its members fun, freedom, and fulfillment through a unique sales distribution model. Dan Stammen is also an investor, pursuing companies and products that have great stories and support causes that he is passionate about, including protecting the environment and helping others.

