Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company" or "CCS"), a global provider of consumer heart monitoring and electrocardiogram ("ECG") acquisition and management software solutions, and Karlsruhe, Germany-based start-up ZANA Technologies GmbH ("ZANA") confirm entering into a business collaboration where CardioComm's GEMS ECG reviewing and HeartCheck ECG monitoring technologies are being evaluated to support ZANA's novel, voice-directed, remote patient monitoring and patient management platform.

Through the use of deployable versions of the GEMS Mobile Smartphone, the GUAVA ECG viewer and GEMS ECG management software, ZANA will embed CardioComm's ECG management technologies into its mobile app and patient engagement platform. ZANA users will be able to download one Smartphone app through which ECG recordings and clinical feedback will be provided using ZANA's cloud-based patient engagement platform where CardioComm's hospital ECG management software technologies will have been incorporated.

ZANA has decided to partner with CardioComm Solutions and its HeartCheck CardiBeat ECG device and GEMSTM software solutions to be evaluated by multiple medical centres throughout Europe in ZANA's bid to become a preferred vendor for telemedicine solutions for monitoing a patient's post-hospital discharge. ZANA's disruptive patient enagement platform uses an intelligent, voice-/chat-based assistant with interactive and learning technologies that permit home-based, continuous health monitoring, designed to improve the health outcomes of its patients. As patient ECG monitoring requirements evolve, CardioComm will provide ZANA support in expanding the user's access to other ECG monitoring methodologies that may be requested as part of any comprehensive physician-directed hospital discharge plan. This will include the use of 12 lead ECGs and long-term continuous ECG monitoring devices.

The companies will provide updates on the clinical testing results as they become available. To learn more about CardioComm's products and for further updates regarding HeartCheck ECG device integrations, please visit the Company's websites at www.cardiocommsolutions.com and www.theheartcheck.com.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485:2016 MDSAP certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

About ZANA

Zana Technologies GmbH is an award-winning digital health start-up based in Germany that offers cutting-edge conversational AI and wearables integration for remote health monitoring. The main product offering is an intelligent voice assistant that establishes a direct bridge between patients and doctors. The innovative remote care solution is designed to improve and lower costs of post-operative and chronic care. ZANA combines active conversation in natural language with real-time monitoring through connected devices, all from the comfort of a patient's home through a Smartphone or smart home device. ZANA's backend collects and presents the monitored patient's data through an innovative dashboard system that updates doctors about their patient's health continuously and securely.

