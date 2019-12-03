Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SFOR) ("the Company"), a company that helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. CEO of the Company, Mark Kay, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's annual meeting. "It went very well," shared Kay. "We just completed a major deal recently," said Kay, adding that the Company also shared news of additional projects which has increased shareholder interest.

Jolly then commented on the Company's substantial revenue growth, and asked about the potential of their upcoming quarters. "We just closed one of our most major deals that we've been working on for over three years," said Kay, adding that the deal was facilitated through their strategic partner, ACS. He then elaborated on an agreement that was secured by ACS involving the world's largest credit card processor. When discussing the Company's guarded ID software, Kay also explained that the Company's flagship product is being bundled into a PCI compliance program.

"We will be getting our first payment probably around the end of January or the 1st of February," said Kay. "It will be growing every month," he added. "Two to three million merchants will be onboard - this is a huge deal."

Kay then shared that the Company is also working to secure additional agreements with major banks for the use of their software. "We see the company starting to grow massively over the next six months," said Kay, adding that revenue increases will begin to appear during this time. "We're looking very strong and we feel really good about what we have."

Jolly then asked about the Company's patent lawsuits. Kay explained that the Company is currently awaiting new regulations to come to fruition which will allow them to move forward with the patent lawsuits. "It's just timing," said Kay, adding that the Company currently has three pending patents. "We still feel good about the lawsuits," shared Kay. "We're not giving up on it."

To close the interview, Kay expressed his excitement for the incredible potential of the Company's recently closed deal through ACS, which will begin to generate revenue in the coming months. "We will definitely be an international firm working with some major clients," said Kay. "This should definitely be the right year for us," he closed.

