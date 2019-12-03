AMUR MINERALS

On 4 November, Amur announced it had raised £1.2m (gross) via the issue of 70.6m shares at a price of 1.7p per share from an asset manager 'specialising in natural resources'. This share issue is of material importance in advancing Amur towards completion of its mandatory Russian feasibility study (TEO) for its Kun-Manie nickel copper suphide project in Russia's Far East. Due in December 2020, information included in the independently compiled TEO will also be incorporated in subsequent western feasibility study work.

