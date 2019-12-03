Deloitte named Global Partner of the Year for exceptional range of projects and clients around the world; Regional awards led by Persistent Systems in North America, CTC in Asia Pacific, and KPMG in Europe

OutSystems, provider of the number one platform for low-code application development and recently named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Multiexperience Development Platforms, announced Partner of the Year awards at NextStep last month in Denver and Amsterdam.

The top award went to Deloitte, Global Partner of the Year, recognizing the tremendous success Deloitte has delivering complex applications with the OutSystems platform for global, enterprise customers. With more than 170 certified professionals and projects in more than 12 countries, Deloitte has built core applications and customer-facing apps used by millions for clients across the retail, energy, manufacturing, government, insurance, and banking industries.

"This award reinforces our position as a leading OutSystems partner. Companies everywhere are struggling with digital transformation, legacy modernization, and technical disruption. At NextStep, we presented the Nine big shifts that will determine the future business of technology, and OutSystems can help customers on eight of them. With more than ten years of partnership, Deloitte is uniquely positioned to help our customers face these challenges head-on." Rui Vaz, Partner at Deloitte

The Most Valuable Partner award was given to Persistent Systems in North America, KPMG in Europe, and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp in Asia Pacific. These three OutSystems MVPs demonstrate excellence in all facets of their collaboration, including sales alignment, quality of delivery, and commitment to the partnership.

"Being recognized by OutSystems as the Most Valuable Partner in North America is validation of the power Persistent brings to the platform. Together, OutSystems and Persistent help clients realize greater value amazingly fast. When it comes to speed to market, we help organizations get there first!" Chris O'Connor, Persistent Systems CEO

"With low-code, we're able to tackle the most sophisticated challenges our clients face, from proof of concept to implementation, with holistic integration across the business. Our long-standing partnership with OutSystems enables us to deliver incredible business value to every client." Rui Gonçalves, KPMG Partner

"With more than four years of experience on the OutSystems platform, we have the team, resources, and expertise to help our clients realize success. This award validates our commitment to delivering high-quality projects with great business impact." Masanori Tanaka, General Manager, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp

The other awards in North America that were announced in Denver include:

Netlink named Rising Star for building the largest team of developers certified on the platform, currently with 251 certified professionals.

Cloud Development Resources named Champion for going above and beyond to help OutSystems initiate the most new sales opportunities.

Do iT Lean named Rainmaker for helping OutSystems close the most business revenue.

The other awards in Europe that were announced in Amsterdam include:

Everis, an NTT Data Company headquartered in Madrid, named Rising Star for building the largest team of developers certified on the platform on the continent, currently with 177 certified professionals.

Transfer Solutions, based in the Netherlands, named Pioneer for having the most new customers.

Green Lemon Company, of the UK, named Champion for going above and beyond to help OutSystems initiate the most new sales opportunities.

Noesis, based in Portugal, named Rainmaker for helping OutSystems close the most business revenue.

The OutSystems partner program now boasts more than 300 partners around the world, and the total number of sales opportunities generated by the channel through the first three quarters of 2019 increased 75 percent over the same period last year. The program has also seen a 53 percent increase in platform certifications amongst partners since 2018. "Every major metric shows the OutSystems channel growing fast," explained Peter Dunlap, VP Channels and Alliances at OutSystems. "These award-winning partners, along with the hundreds of other partners in our ecosystem, account for the speed and success of our shared customers."

