Vaulted Delivers First-of-its-Kind Automated Savings Plan to Make the Purchase of Physical Gold Even Easier

DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Vaulted, a digital platform for investing in allocated and deliverable physical gold, today announces a new automatic savings program feature, VaultPlan, which enables users to manage their gold savings more easily.

"VaultPlan delivers a valuable automatic feature that investors need to keep pace with their busy lives," said David McAlvany, CEO of Vaulted. "This new feature builds upon our digital platform to automate the allocation of investments through the Vaulted app. People are using the app as a regular savings vehicle, so the introduction of VaultPlan will further help investors manage their savings."

Previously, gold investors had limited automated options for purchasing physical gold. Gold purchasing relied on a process in which cash funds had to be present for the manual purchase of gold, which doesn't keep up with current digital options or the pace of investing. VaultPlan simplifies the allocation process and makes the act of gold investing instantaneous.

VaultPlan enables Vaulted users to purchase gold instantly at market price as soon as funds transfer in an account. The experience is fully customizable, allowing users to configure their own investment amounts and choose monthly or every-other-week investment frequencies.

Vaulted has experienced significant momentum in recent months. Its user base has grown 300 percent over the past year. VaultPlan is one of many ways Vaulted will expand and refine its offerings in the coming years.

Accessible internationally, Vaulted is continuing to improve the platform and make it more user-friendly for a global audience by recently adding the option to fund via Transferwise, a free borderless account that allows customers to send money with the real exchange rate. The rollout of the VaultPlan and Transferwise payment options now makes holding a savings account in gold even more accessible and convenient, for all.

The Vaulted web app brings simplicity, transparency and ease of use with an elegant interface that takes away the hassle of purchasing physical gold. It is rooted in a rich heritage of 45+ years of gold investing. Its parent company is McAlvany Financial Group, which owns McAlvany ICA, one of the largest and longest continuously operating full-service gold brokerage firms in the United States. The Vaulted digital platform enables the purchase and sale of gold stored with the Royal Canadian Mint, the only program of its kind exclusively utilizing conflict-free gold. For more information, visit https://www.vaulted.com/

