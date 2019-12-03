Heritage Global Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB:HGBL), a diversified financial services company providing asset-based acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10 at 8:40 AM PST. Chief Executive Officer Ross Dove will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on June 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About Heritage Global Inc.

Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB: HGBL, CSE: HGP) is a diversified financial services company providing asset-based acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, real estate, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: 858-242-4741

Email: InvestorRelations@hginc.com

