Trxade Group, Inc.: Trxade Group, Inc To Present at The LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB:TRXD) ("Trxade" or the "Company"), an integrated pharma supply chain and care platform, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10, at 9:40 AM PST /12:40 PM EST. CEO of Trxade Group, Suren Ajjarapu will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About Trxade Group , Inc .

About Trxade Group, Inc. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB:TRXD) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that enables price transparency and increased profit margins to healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of three synergistic operating platforms; the Trxade B2B trading platform with 11,000 registered pharmacies, licensed virtual Wholesale and Mail Order Pharmacy capabilities including DelivMeds, as well as the newly acquired assets of Bonum Health a Telemedicine Platform. For additional information, please visit us at www.trxade.com, www.delivmeds.com, and www.bonumhealth.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

