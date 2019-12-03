Mixel first to support D-PHY v2.5 up to 18Gbps aggregate data rate

Mixel, a leading provider of mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), announced today that its MIPI D-PHYSM IP compliant to MIPI D-PHY v2.5 specification is now available. MIPI D-PHY supports MIPI Camera Serial Interface 2 (CSI-2SM), as well as Display Serial Interface (DSISM) and DSI-2SM. The MIPI D-PHY v2.5 specification was recently adopted by the MIPI Alliance in October 2019 and Mixel is the first IP provider to make this IP available to its customers.

Mixel's MIPI D-PHY v2.5 IP is a high-frequency, low-power, low-cost, physical layer. It can be configured as a MIPI master or MIPI slave, support camera interface CSI-2 v3.0 and display interface DSI-2 v1.1 and is backwards compatible with previous generations of each specification.

Mixel D-PHY v2.5 supports speeds up to 4.5Gbps per lane, an aggregate data rate of 18Gbps. It supports all v2.5 features not available in previous versions of the specifications such as Spread Spectrum Clocking (SSC) and transmit equalization (de-emphasis). It also supports new power saving functionality such as HS-TX half swing mode and the HS-RX unterminated mode. The new Alternate LP Mode, suitable for IoT applications with long channels, is also supported, enabling Fast Bus Turnaround.

"As SoC design requirements become more complex and require higher bandwidth, D-PHY v2.5 fulfills a need in the mobile and mobile-influenced markets such as automotive, and IoT, among others," said Joel Huloux, MIPI Alliance chairman. "By introducing the D-PHY v2.5 IP solution to the industry, Mixel is advancing the capabilities of SoC designers and strengthening the MIPI ecosystem."

Mixel's D-PHY IP has been silicon-proven in 9 different nodes at 8 different foundries in multiple configurations including a patented RX configuration that allows for full-speed, in-system production testing with minimal overhead.

"We are excited to announce the immediate availability of Mixel's D-PHY v2.5 IP, particularly because the v2.5 was just adopted by the MIPI Alliance very recently," said Ashraf Takla, President and CEO of Mixel. "This further demonstrates our continued commitment to our customers and the MIPI ecosystem by providing another industry first."

Mixel will be attending IQPC: Semiconductor Applications for ISO 26262 in Munich, Germany, on December 2-5, presenting a technical paper covering the development and certification of Mixel's Mixed-Signal PHY IP for ISO 26262 functional safety and showcasing many of its own and its customers' products.

