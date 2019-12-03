HighKey Technology Inc.'s Instagram Page Now Has Over 15 Million Views

The E-Commerce Company's Highest-Viewed Video on Instagram Has Been Seen Over 2 Million Times

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Jordan Lintz and Luke Lintz, founders of HighKey Technology Inc., are pleased to announce that their company's Instagram page has reached two very impressive milestones: the page has accumulated over 15 million views and their highest-viewed video has been seen over 2 million times.

To check out the HighKey Technology Inc. Instagram page, please visit https://www.instagram.com/highkeyco/?hl=en.

Jordan Lintz and Luke Lintz created HighKey Technology Inc., an e-commerce company conceived with futuristic technology and marketing in mind, three years ago.

Since its creation, the Lintz brothers have accumulated 400,000 followers on Instagram and have surpassed $1M in revenue. Jordan and Luke have always been fascinated with the internet and developing themselves in every aspect of life.

"We wanted to build a large online brand around e-commerce. This has been successfully done with our best product being HighKey Wireless Earbuds," Jordan said.

"We are now on our third model of Wireless Earbuds, which is easily the best piece of technology that we have crafted so far."

As Luke added, "We've always been a fan of video creation and drawing mass attention with engaging comedic content. Our love for this content led us to make themed videos focusing on our products."

When the brothers started HighKey Technology Inc., their main challenge was inventory management around the holiday season.

"Black Friday and Cyber Monday are such large buying events you have to stay stocked," Jordan said.

Since launching their company, the brothers admit they have struggled with product-market fit, which is the ability to judge and forecast whether a product will have the demand that is anticipated. Their advice for those looking to start their own business is to make sure they are starting it for the right reasons.

"Don't start something because you think you are going to make a lot of money. While that is great and a very important part of a successful business, it should not be the reason you are starting something up," Luke said.

After forming HighKey Technology Inc., the Lintz brothers started HighKey Agency Inc., a social media agency that has grown to six figures within six months. At HighKey Agency, Inc. they manage varied accounts, including those of Realtors. Jordan and Luke recently formed a third company under the name HighKey Clout Inc., where they run large growth campaigns and manage influencers. HighKey Clout Inc. has achieved 6 figures in revenue within 1 month and is rapidly growing.

Jordan and Luke expect to hit the $3M mark with HighKey Technology Inc. in the near future. HighKey Technology Inc. is also expected to make it all the way up to an Initial Public Offering.

About HighKey Technology Inc.:

HighKey Technology Inc. is an e-commerce company conceived with futuristic technology and marketing in mind. For more information, please visit https://www.highkeyco.com/.

