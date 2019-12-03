Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Dec-2019 / 14:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 40.8028 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1735514 CODE: MGTU LN ISIN: FR0007075494 ISIN: FR0007075494 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGTU LN Sequence No.: 32935 EQS News ID: 927023 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2019 08:59 ET (13:59 GMT)