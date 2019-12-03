Bundling is the Best Way to Save on Auto Insurance, Says Insurance Panda

Insurance Panda Has Released a New Article that Examines the Best Auto Insurance Discounts

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / The founders of Insurance Panda, a leading auto insurance quote provider, are pleased to announce that they have just posted an article to their website that takes an in-depth look at the best auto insurance discounts.

To read the article, which is titled "What Are the Best Auto Insurance Discounts?" in its entirely, please check out https://www.insurancepanda.com/5932/best-auto-insurance-discounts/.

As the article notes, most car insurance companies offer a variety of discounts to their customers. In order to save as much money as possible on their often-costly premiums, drivers should ask their providers for a list of these discounts.

To help make this process as easy as possible and advise drivers about insurance discounts they might not have known existed, the team from Insurance Panda researched and then ranked the various types of discounts.

The process known as "bunding" was found to be the most efficient way to save on auto insurance, the article notes.

"Most car insurance companies also offer other types of insurance, like life insurance and home insurance," the article notes, adding that when people purchase several different types of insurance through the same company, they can usually get a discount on all of them.

"This is one of the most accessible discounts to get, and it can save you a considerable amount of money. Not only will you be saving money on car insurance, but your premiums on all of your other insurance policies will be lower as well."

Another discount that virtually all auto insurance companies offer is the good driver discount. While the article notes that it can be challenging to qualify for this type of savings, once people qualify it can save them a large amount of money on their auto insurance premiums. In most cases, to earn this type of discount, drivers will need to have a spotless driving record for 3 to 5 years.

