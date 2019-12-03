Sound Money Defense League: Wyoming, Texas and Utah Top the Newly Released 2019 Sound Money Index

A Precious Metals Dealer and Sound Money Group Have Ranked the 50 States' Gold and Silver Policies

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / "Is Your State Taking Good Care of Your Money?" asks the Sound Money Defense League and Money Metals Exchange with the release of the 2019 Sound Money Index.

The Sound Money Index is the first index of its kind, ranking all 50 states using twelve different criteria to determine which states maintain the most pro- and anti-sound money policies in the country.

The Sound Money Index evaluates each state's sales and income tax policies involving precious metals, whether a state recognizes the monetary role of gold and silver under the U.S. Constitution, whether a state holds pension, reserves, or debt denominated in gold or silver, whether a state has imposed precious metal dealer/investor harassment laws, and other criteria.

Wyoming, Texas, and Utah emerged as the best states on sound money in the nation, and South Dakota, Alaska, New Hampshire, and Washington are not far behind.

Maine, Tennessee, Ohio, and Kentucky joined Vermont, Arkansas, and New Jersey as the worst states on this issue.

Money Metals Exchange, a national precious metals dealer recently ranked "Best in the USA," and the Sound Money Defense League, a national, non-partisan sound money advocacy group, joined together to produce the authoritative ranking.

"Federal policy and the Federal Reserve System are typically the root causes of inflation, instability, and currency devaluation," noted Jp Cortez, Policy Director at the Sound Money Defense League.

"However, there are steps states can take to protect their citizens from the ill effects of America's unbacked paper money system, and many of them are taking those steps," Cortez noted.

The complete 2019 Sound Money Index is available here: https://www.moneymetals.com/guides/sound-money-index

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Jp Cortez, Policy Director, Sound Money Defense League

404-948-8935

jp.cortez@soundmoneydefense.org

About the Sound Money Defense League:

The Sound Money Defense League is a non-partisan national public policy group working on the state and federal level to bring back gold and silver as America's constitutional money. For more information, please visit https://www.soundmoneydefense.org/.

About Money Metals Exchange:

Money Metals Exchange is a national precious metals company recently named "Best in the USA" by an independent global ratings group and serves nearly 100,000 investors in physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. For more information, please visit https://www.moneymetals.com/.

Contact:

Jp Cortez

jp.cortez@soundmoneydefense.org

4049488935

SOURCE: Sound Money Defense League

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568862/Wyoming-Texas-and-Utah-Top-the-Newly-Released-2019-Sound-Money-Index