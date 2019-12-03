Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group, Inc's Subsidiary Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Teva Sport Castle, Ltd.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAGI) ("Full Alliance Group" or the "Company") has signed a distribution agreement with Teva Sport Castle, Ltd. Teva will have exclusive rights to all Nutra Yu products within the state of Israel.

Paul Brian Volpp, MD, MPH, CEO and President of Full Alliance Group, noted, "This partnership will jumpstart the rebranding of our Nutra Yu line with exclusive access to a country that has a proven track record of demanding pure, premium products. Our newest product, which we plan to discuss in a subsequent press release, will make its debut in the Teva Castle grocery stores".

While the initial roll out of the Nutra Yu line will be within the Teva Castle organic grocery stores, the exclusivity of the agreement also allows for a more robust expansion within Israeli retail and convenience store chains. This is already being discussed within the new joint venture. "The Teva Sport Castle footprint is significant as is the company's influence within Israeli food distribution channels. We feel that this alliance will prove mutually beneficial as we continue to build shareholder value to our holding company," said Dr. Volpp.

Paul Brian Volpp, MD, MPH,

CEO and President

Full Alliance Group Inc.

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTCPK: FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with various interests in technology, healthcare, and nutraceuticals. Nutra Yu, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Full Alliance Group, develops, markets, and distributes a proprietary line of nutraceutical products. EBO2, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Full Alliance Group, is the provider of 'EBO2', is a modern high volume blood gas exchange unit for the treatment of 5-7 liters of blood with medical ozone, the unit allows extracorporeal blood and oxygenation and ozone exposure and blood filtration via the filter in a unique way by using the integrated diffusing membranes within the filter fibers to trap lipids and proteins which are in excess in the venous blood supply. The EBO2 unit is considered the world's most advanced medical ozone therapy performed today.

For additional information regarding Full Alliance Group, visit, www.fullalliance.com.

Full Alliance Group Inc. Investor Relations

Dave Donlin

Email: Info@TheCervelleGroup.com

Phone: (407) 490-6635

Web: www.StockInvestorDaily.com

Visit: www.fullalliance.com

Contact: ir@fullalliance.com

