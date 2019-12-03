Logz.io Unveils First-Ever Open Source-Based Cloud Observability Platform Powered by ELK and Grafana

Logz.io Infrastructure Monitoring complements Logz.io's Log Management solution and Cloud SIEM to enable modern engineering teams

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Logz.io , a leading solution for open source-based log management and cloud security, today announced the launch of the first-ever Cloud Observability Platform, powered by the open source ELK and Grafana.

The platform, delivered as a fully managed, developer-centric cloud service, enables engineers to reduce time to resolution, increase productivity and integrate security into DevOps workflows.

Powered by both Kibana and Grafana, the Observability Platform makes it easy for engineers to correlate between metrics and logs, providing complete visibility into Kubernetes and distributed cloud workloads. The solution features out-of-the-box proactive alerting and advanced machine learning capabilities so engineers can identify and resolve issues and threats faster.

The Cloud Observability Platform is the culmination of three unique product offerings:

Logz.io Log Management - Provides the ELK Stack as a fully managed service and enhances it with AI and advanced data analytics.

- Provides the ELK Stack as a fully managed service and enhances it with AI and advanced data analytics. Logz.io Infrastructure Monitoring - Provides a Grafana-based monitoring solution that correlates metrics and logs to speed investigative work and time to resolution.

- Provides a Grafana-based monitoring solution that correlates metrics and logs to speed investigative work and time to resolution. Cloud SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) - Provides simple, DevOps-native threat detection and analytics built on the ELK Stack.

"Developers rely on open source for its flexibility, creativity and innovation, but scaling, managing and hosting Open Source monitoring and logging tools can be resource and time-intensive," said Tomer Levy, CEO of Logz.io.

"We built the Logz.io Cloud Observability Platform because we want every software engineer to have access to tools like ELK and Grafana without being bogged down by maintenance or scale."

About Logz.io