Logi Analytics, Inc.: Logi Analytics Named the #1 Embedded Analytics Platform for Five Years in a Row by Dresner Advisory Services

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 03, 2019has earned the highest vendor rating for embedded business intelligence in the 2019 Embedded BI Market Study released this week by Dresner Advisory Services . This is the fifth consecutive year that Logi has been ranked number one.



"We've been analyzing the embedded BI market for several years, and we continue to observe that it remains on a long-term upward trend and retains high importance in organizations," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "Congratulations to Logi Analytics on receiving the top vendor placement in the 2019 study."

The Dresner study is the latest in a series of accolades for Logi Analytics. In October, Logi received the highest vendor rating for embedded BI in The BI Survey 19 from the Business Application Research Center. And earlier this year, Gartner gave Logi a top score for OEM and embedded BI use case in the 2019 Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms for the fourth year in a row.

"Logi is proud to help some of the top software teams in the world embed analytics in their applications. Being named the leader for the fifth year in a row by Dresner validates the important work our customers are doing," said Steven Schneider, CEO of Logi Analytics. "We are invested in the success of our customers, and focused on offering the broadest set of intuitive, developer grade analytics solutions. In the past year, Logi has added new capabilities with the acquisitions of Jinfonet, the makers of JReport, and Zoomdata."

Dresner Advisory Services is an independent advisory firm led by Howard Dresner, one of the foremost thought leaders in business intelligence and performance management. Dresner coined the term "Business Intelligence" in 1989. This is the seventh annual publication of the Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study and is part of the "Wisdom of Crowds" market survey series.

For more information on embedded analytics, read the full Dresner Embedded BI Market Study or visit LogiAnalytics.com/dresner-2019 .

About Logi Analytics

Delivering compelling applications with analytics at their core has never been more crucial-or more complicated. For over 17 years, Logi has helped application teams embed sophisticated analytics in applications. In a noisy market, Logi is the only analytics provider exclusively focused on embedding analytics in commercial and enterprise applications.

Logi's developer grade analytics platform has been trusted by over 2,100 mission-critical applications to deliver sophisticated analytics and power their businesses. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia with offices in Ireland and England. Learn more at LogiAnalytics.com .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Serviceswas formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), information management, performance management, and related areas.