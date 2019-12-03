Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest article that explains how augmented analytics is transforming business processes across industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005714/en/

Augmented analytics leverages machine learning and natural language processing to automate data analysis and extract meaningful insights. Request a FREE proposal to learn how you can benefit from augmented analytics.

The next wave of data and analytics, 'Augmented Analytics', is expected to bring about major disruptions across industries. Augmented analytics will help businesses discover new insights from data by embedding AI elements into their business processes. This new paradigm will turn out to be a key differentiator as the subtle integration of natural language processing and AI is poised to transform user experience across multiple channels.

Finding it difficult to tackle the challenges arising due to the rising volumes of data sets? Talk to our analytics experts for more information on how augmented analytics can help.

What is Augmented Analytics?

Augmented analytics is a next-gen analytics paradigm that helps automate data discovery, data preparation, and insight generation for a broad range of businesses by leveraging natural language processing and machine learning.

According to the advanced analytics experts at Quantzig, "To tackle the challenges put forth by the rising volumes of data, every organization will have to deploy an augmented analytics platform to discover patterns within data sets, visualize results, and share the findings across the organization."

Your organization needs to uncover the insights hiding in your data to gain a winning edge. Digging through this data is tough, but doable with the right analytics solutions. But how will you identify the solution to your changing data needs? Schedule a FREE solution demo to find out.

Top 3 Business Benefits of Augmented Analytics

1: Accelerates data discovery and data preparation

Manual data discovery and analysis is often a cumbersome process that requires several months to extract meaningful insights from data. However, this is no more a challenge for businesses as augmented analytics can eliminate manual processes involved in data discovery and data analysis, helping them get to the insights much faster.

2: Offers actionable insights to address core business requirements

The traditional methods that revolve around the use of dedicated dashboards to extract actionable insights from data are usually laborious. With augmented analytics data scientists will now be able to focus on embedding enterprise-grade models into key applications.

3: Democratizes data analytics

Augmented analytics accelerates the process of data discovery and helps businesses to detect the signals that affect business models. It democratizes the insights obtained from data making it easier for companies to understand complex data sets and save significant time in analysis.

Would you like to learn more? Request more information from our analytics experts.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005714/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us